TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 23 points and made seven assists to lead world champion Germany to a 105-83 win over Sweden at EuroBasket on Friday.

Schroder shot 7-for-12 from the field, making three 3-pointers. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 21 points as Germany went 2-0 in Group B after also beating Montenegro in its opening game.

Melwin Pantzar led Sweden with 18 points, with Pelle Larsson of the Miami Heat sidelined by an undisclosed illness.

Germany shot a strong 60% for the game played in Tampere. Daniel Theis made a quick three buckets to help build an 8-0 lead and the world champion never looked back.

Germany is among the title contenders after it upset the United States en route to winning the 2023 Basketball World Cup, beating Serbia in the final.

Sweden is 0-2 in the group after losing to host Finland in their first game.

Valanciunas leads pass-happy Lithuania

Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points on eight-of-nine shooting to lead Lithuania to a 94-76 win over Montenegro on a record-making night for the winner.

Lithuania, 2-0 in Group B, made a EuroBasket record 35 assists, according to the organizers.

The 33-year-old Valanciunas also reached the milestone of 500 points in Eurobaskets, playing in his sixth edition of the tournament.

Sengun comes close to triple double

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun came close to a triple double as he helped Turkey beat the Czech Republic 92-78.

Sengun scored 23 points from eight-of-nine shooting, pulled in 12 rebounds, and made nine assists as Turkey went to 2-0 in Group A, which is being played in Riga, Latvia.

Turkey got 21 more points from Cedi Osman and as a team dominated in the points-in-the-paint, 50-26.

Czech center Martin Peterka stepped outside and hit five 3-pointers, scoring 23 in a losing effort.

The Czechs, 0-2, hit five early 3-pointers to open a six-point lead after the first quarter. But Turkey responded with a 14-0 run and never fell behind again.

