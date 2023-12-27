DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon will be away indefinitely from the Denver Nuggets after suffering lacerations to his face and hand from a dog bite on Christmas.

The team announced the injury to the 28-year-old forward on Wednesday. The Nuggets added that Gordon “is in good condition" but will remain away from the team as he recovers.

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over Golden State on Christmas.

