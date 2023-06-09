The Denver Nuggets lead the Miami Heat 55-51 at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Heat had a one-point lead after the first quarter at 21-20 before the Nuggets had the edge in the second frame, outscoring Miami 35-30.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon led Denver in points with 16 each in the first half.

Jokic briefly departed for the locker room after he rolled his ankle when he landed on the foot of the Heat's Max Strus but returned to the bench to start the second quarter.

Jimmy Butler led the way once again for Miami with 14 points followed by Kyle Lowry with 13 and Bam Adebayo with 12.

The Nuggets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.