David Adelman will be the permanent head coach of the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the team has lifted the interim tag from the man who took over the duties of the fired Michael Malone late in the season.

Adelman, 44, went 3-0 in the regular season as Nuggets coach following the dismissal of Malone on Apr. 8.

The Nuggets went on to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs in seven games before falling in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

Malone was in his 10th season with the team and led the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023.

A 44-year-old native of Salem, OR, Adelman is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Adelman, who spent 23 years in the NBA as a head coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.