The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in Game 7 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Nuggets will next face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Denver led by 11 at the start of the second half, but opened with a 15-3 run in the third quarter to take a commanding lead - one the Clippers would not threaten through the rest of the game.

The Nuggets received strong contributions up and down the lineup, with six players scoring 15 or more points. Nikola Jokic scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Aaron Gordon led with 22 points.

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 for the Clippers in the losing effort, but many other members of the starting lineup struggled mightily in the loss, including James Harden, who scored just seven points in over 35 minutes of floor time.

This marks the third consecutive first-round exit for the Clippers under fifth-year head coach Tyronn Lue.

