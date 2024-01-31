OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have ruled out two-time NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic for their game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night due to lower back pain.

It will be the second game Jokic has missed this season. He also was sidelined on Nov. 27 with a lower back ailment in a contest the Nuggets won over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Jokic is coming off a game against Milwaukee in which he recorded his 119th career regular season triple-double. He finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists.

The 7-footer from Serbia ranks 13th in points per game (26.3) this season, along with third in rebounds (12.1) and fourth in assists (9.0).

Denver is 1-2 against the Thunder this season, with the win coming on the road. This marks the final meeting of the regular season between the Northwest Division rivals.

