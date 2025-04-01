DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without two big pieces of their offense in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for their game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Murray missed a second straight game due to tightness in his right hamstring. Porter was a late scratch as he deals with a family situation, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

“I told Michael, ‘Listen, family is more important than anything. You’ve got to be with your family,’” Malone said.

Malone didn't elaborate on Porter's family matter. Malone added: "Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his entire family at this time.”

Murray is averaging 21.6 points and six assists this season. Porter has been an outside threat, hitting a team-leading 182 3-pointers this season while averaging 18.2 points.

“The game becomes that much more challenging without two starters that average whatever many points they average combined,” Malone said. “We as a group, we’ve shown this year, many times, when undermanned, when we dig deep, what we’re capable of.”

With Murray, Porter and Julian Strawther (left knee) all sidelined, Malone was asked how that might alter his team's spacing of the floor.

“You wait and watch, baby. We just put it in — a new offense — 15 minutes ago,” Malone cracked

Really, though, it remains the same — get the ball to NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who's averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

“Honestly, it’s not how well-spaced the floor, because our guys will space the floor correctly. It’s how will they guard us? That’s really the question,” Malone said. "Because whether that’s Michael Porter in the right corner or Peyton Watson in the right corner, we’ll space it correctly. Now we have to read and react to how they’re going to guard us.

"Obviously, without a Jamal Murray out there, without a Michael Porter Jr. out there, we expect to see a lot more double teams, a lot more crowds, and that’s where hopefully we can find a way to get some not only stops, but defensive rebounds so we can get out and run. If we’re playing half-court basketball tonight, this could be a long night for us.”

The Timberwolves were without center Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo, who both received a one-game suspension for their roles in an on-court altercation against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The league announced suspensions for both teams Tuesday.

“Glad we were able to get news of it early enough so we could plan, adjust, move on,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said.

