DETROIT (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 32 of his career-high 49 points in the second half and the Memphis Grizzles handed the Detroit Pistons their 18th straight loss, 116-102 on Wednesday night

Detroit is 2-19, with the losing streak the longest in one season in franchise history and second-longest overall behind a 21-game slide at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81.

The streak is the longest in the NBA since Houston lost 20 straight in 2020-21. The Philadelphia 76ers hold both NBA records, setting the single-season mark at 26 in a row in 2013-14 and the overall mark at 28 at the end of 2015-16 and start of 2016-17.

Bane was 19 of 31 from the field, hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers, and made seven free throws without a miss. He also had eight assists and six rebounds. His previous scoring high was 38 against Brooklyn on Oct. 24, 2022.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points for the Grizzlies in their third victory in four games. The Grizzlies are without star guard Ja Morant while he serves a 25-game suspension to start the season. He was penalized for a second online video showing him flashing a handgun.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for Detroit. Jalen Duren had 17 points and 11 rebounds before leaving because of a left leg injury with 1:58 to play.

The Pistons led 69-61 midway through the third quarter, but Bane scored the next seven points. He finished with 19 points in the period, with Detroit taking an 84-82 lead into the fourth.

With Bane on the bench, Memphis started the quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 96-86 lead. Detroit went 1 for 8 with two turnovers in the first five minutes of the quarter.

The Pistons were outscored 34-18 in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on on Friday night.

Pistons: At Orlando on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba