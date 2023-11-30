Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been dealing with a calf strain and has not played a game this season, has been upgraded to questionable.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 34-year-old has a chance to play Thursday against the New York Knicks.

Bogdanovic was upgraded to questionable for the Pistons game vs. the Knicks tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2023

Bogdanovic joined the Pistons last season and appeared in 59 games, where he averaged a team-leading 21.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Detroit is off to a dreadful start this year, as they're an NBA-worst 2-16 and have lost 15-straight games.

In 662 career NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and the Pistons, Bogdanovic has averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.