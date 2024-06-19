The Detroit Pistons have fired head coach Monty Williams after just one season with the team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Williams had five years and more than $65 million left on his contract.

The Pistons finished last in the NBA with a 14-68 record this season, missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

Detroit last won a playoff round in 2008, with eight head coaches having come and gone since.

More details to follow.