Tobias Harris sees something different with the New York Knicks this spring and it might not be for the better.

The veteran Detroit Pistons forward hinted ahead of Game 3 on Thursday that the team he's playing right now might not be as tough as the one who eliminated his Philadelphia 76ers in six games last May.

“Yeah, it’s a different dynamic for sure," Harris responded with a smile to a question about the current Knicks' personality. "That’s all I will say. I’m not going into detail. It’s part of our game plan."

Harris, 32, has been tasked with guarding Knicks big Karl-Anthony Towns and held him to just 10 points in the Pistons' 100-94 in Game 2 to even the series. Towns was scoreless in the second half.

“I definitely embrace the challenge,” Harris said of having to deal with Towns. “For me, it’s just being physical, making sure he is taking tough looks. And, making sure every look that he is getting, he has to work for. For me, he’s a big piece of their team and I know the challenge that’s at hand.”

Through two games, Harris is averaging 20.0 points a night.

Game 3 between the two teams is set for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.