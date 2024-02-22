Detroit Pistons forward/centre Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games for an altercation with Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14.

Stewart, 22, allegedly punched Eubanks in the arena corridors ahead of a game between their respective teams that evening.

Stewart was arrested for assault over the incident.

A native of Rochester, NY, Stewart is in his fourth NBA season out of Washington.

The 16th overall selection of the 2020 NBA Draft, Stewart is averaging 11.0 points on .470 shooting, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists over 30.6 minutes a night in 35 games.

He has missed the team's previous eight contests with an ankle injury.