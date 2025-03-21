DALLAS (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. left Friday night's game at Dallas midway through the second period with a right ankle sprain.

Hardaway stepped on the foot of Dallas’ P.J. Washington Jr. and went down with 6:02 left in the half. He was not expected to return.

Hardaway, 33, made his first appearance back in Dallas after being traded to Detroit last summer following 5 1/2 seasons with the Mavericks. He was honored with a video presentation during the game’s first timeout and acknowledged the cheering crowd.

