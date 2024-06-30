The Detroit Pistons plan to sign recent lottery pick Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $226 million maximum rookie extension, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports on Sunday.

Cunningham, 22, was selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Pistons, and was a member of the NBA All-Rookie team that season.

In 62 games last year, Cunningham averaged 22.7 points. 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Cunningham set new career highs in points and assists per game last season after playing in only 12 games two years ago due to a stress fracture in his shin that required surgery to correct.

Detroit also brought in new coach J.B. Bickerstaff on a four-year deal earlier on Sunday, signifying a new direction for the franchise that has now won more than 23 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign.

In 138 career NBA games, all with Detroit, Cunningham has averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.