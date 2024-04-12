SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devonte' Graham converted a floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds remaining, and the San Antonio Spurs handed Western Conference-leading Denver a potentially damaging loss, rallying from 23 points down to beat the Nuggets 121-120 on Friday night.

The Nuggets (56-25) fell out of sole possession of first place in the West and into a tie with Minnesota and Oklahoma City. Because of tiebreakers, the Timberwolves were first, the Thunder second and the Nuggets third heading into the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

Victor Wembanyama had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Spurs, who are last in the West.

Jamal Murray had 35 points and Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Denver, which led 76-53 early in the third quarter and still had a 17-point advantage early in the fourth.

Graham, who finished with 11 points, got the Spurs within one on a layup with 30.3 seconds left. Jokic missed a 17-footer with 9 seconds remaining to set up Graham's game-winner.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a season-high 21 points for the Spurs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba