Canadian Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

League rules state that a player is automatically suspended one game without pay after he receives his 16th technical. They are also suspended for an additional game for every two additional technical fouls received after.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Brooks was T'd up in the middle of the third quarter of Memphis' 112-108 win over the Mavericks for taunting the Dallas bench after a dunk.

Brooks will serve his suspension Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.