SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had his NBA-leading 19th triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebound, De’Aaron Fox added 28 points and nine assists and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-122 on Thursday night.

Sabonis was a game-time decision due to illness, then ended up with his fourth triple-double in five games. He has had at least a double-double in 38 straight games.

Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk each added 21 points.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 32 points, and Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Keldon Johnson added 18 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. The Spurs lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Kings outscored San Antonio 35-25 in the second quarter to build a 65-57 halftime lead.

Sacramento pushed the advantage to 87-76 in the third quarter, but the Spurs came back to take a 117-116 lead on a three-point play by Wembanyama with 2:53 remaining.

Vassell pushed the lead to four with a 3-pointer on the next possession. The Kings responded with a 9-0 spurt to put the game out of reach.

Sacramento shot 56% from the field, while San Antonio finished at 51%. The Spurs outscored the Kings in the paint 72-70, and each team had 42 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Kings: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba