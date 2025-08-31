Doncic’s triple-double powers Slovenia to a win at EuroBasket; Antetokounmpo keeps Greece perfect

Luka Doncic had a triple-double to power Slovenia to an 86-69 victory over Belgium on Sunday and its first win at EuroBasket. Also, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned with 27 points to help Greece stay perfect with a 94-53 rout of Georgia.

Doncic had 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Katowice, Poland. It was only the fourth triple-double at EuroBasket since 1995.

The Los Angeles Lakers star also became the youngest player (26 years, 184 days) to reach 400 EuroBasket points since Tony Parker in 2007 (25 years, 122 days).

“This is a normal day at the office for him," Slovenia small forward Edo Muric said about Doncic. "I’m even more glad that today we showed we can play good defense. And that we won.”

After losing to Poland and France — despite 34- and 39-point performances from Doncic — Slovenia next plays Iceland on Tuesday in Group D.

Israel and 2022 finalist France share second place in Group D with five points each after Israel beat France 82-69 with 23 points from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. Poland leads that group after beating Iceland 84-75 to clinch a spot in the round of 16.

The group phase of 24 teams is being played in four different countries. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Antetokounmpo's Greece advances

Antetokounmpo sat out Greece’s 96-69 win over Cyprus on Saturday, two days after the Milwaukee Bucks forward scored 31 in a win over Italy. on Sunday against Georgia, Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in Cyprus.

Greece leads Group C with six points and clinched a spot in the round of 16 when Italy beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 96-79 later Sunday.

Simone Fontecchio of the Miami Heat scored 39 points, breaking Andrea Bargnani's single-game record for an Italian player at EuroBasket. Italy overcame the ejection of coach Gianmarco Pozzecco.

Also in Group C, defending champion Spain routed Cyprus 91-47 with 19 points from Willy Hernangomez. Spain and Italy are tied for second in the group with five points.

