There is doubt that Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard will be able to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Bucks are facing elimination, trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Antetokounmpo has been out since April 9 because of a calf strain, missing the tail end of the regular season and first four games against the Pacers. Lillard has an Achilles tendon strain and missed Game 4, which the Bucks lost 126-113 to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Charania reports both Antetokounmpo and Lillard each have tricky strains that could complicate their returns and create risk.

Milwaukee went 49-33 during the regular season and was the third seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points in 73 games, while Lillard scored 24.3 points a night in his first season with the Bucks.

If necessary, Game 6 between the Bucks and Pacers will go Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.