Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has started a counseling process and is expected to remain suspended for at least the next three weeks, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Green was suspended indefinitely by the league last week after hitting Phoenix Suns centre Jusuf Nurkic in the face during the third quarter of their matchup last Tuesday.

Warriors' four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has started counseling process and is expected to remain sidelined via suspension for at least the next three weeks, sources say.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/0bIFSZahg0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2023

Green "will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play," read the NBA's statement on the suspension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league did not want to put a specific number on Green's suspension and wanted to allow him time to seek counseling.

Green has been ejected three times this season, including last week, and was also suspended five games in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert in a headlock and dragging him across the court during an altercation that originally started between teammate Klay Thompson and T-Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Green is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 14 games so far this season, his 12th in Golden State.