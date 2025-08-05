CHICAGO -- — Elizabeth Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso added 16 points and 13 boards, and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 78-64 on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Chicago (8-21) avoided being swept in the four-game regular-season series. The Sky had lost six straight against the Mystics and five in a row at home in the series.

Shakira Austin made a layup to open the scoring but Chicago ripped off a 14-0 run to take the lead for good. Cardoso had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half — the 6-foot-7 center's seventh consecutive double-double and ninth this season. Cardoso's layup at the buzzer gave the Sky a 35-28 lead at the end of the second quarter and the Mystics got no closer.

Sonia Citron led Washington (13-16) with 13 points and Kiki Iriafen scored 10.

The Mystics have lost three in a row and six of eight.

Angel Reese (back), who has missed six of the last eight games, and Hailey Van Lith (ankle) did not play for the Sky.

Ariel Atkins returned from a seven-game absence due to a leg injury and finished with 15 points and five assists for Chicago. Michaela Onyenwere scored 12 points.

The Mystics traded Brittney Sykes, who leads the teams in scoring (15.4 per game), assists (4.4) and steals (1.24), to Seattle earlier Tuesday in exchange for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Sky shot a season-high 54% (34 of 63) from the field, had 22 assists and led by as many as 19 points.

Washington was 2 of 15 (13%) from 3-point range and shot 53% (8 of 15) from the free-throw line.

The Mystics play the second of four straight road games Friday at Minnesota. Chicago hosts Atlanta on Thursday