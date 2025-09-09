NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 75-66 on Tuesday night.

For the first time since early in the season, New York had its entire roster available. Sabrina Ionescu returned after missing a few games with a toe injury. Nyara Sabally played in her first game since July 16 as she recovered from a knee issue.

The Liberty (26-17), who have locked up the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, are confident they can repeat as champions now that they are healthy.

They finish off the regular season in Chicago on Thursday before most likely heading to Phoenix to open the playoffs on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 11 rebounds as New York improved to 34-0 when she gets a double-double in the regular season over her time with the Liberty.

FEVER 83, LYNX 72

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and Indiana wrapped up the regular season with a win over league-leading Minnesota, who were resting MVP candidate Napheesa Collier.

Indiana (24-20) scored the first 10 points of the game and led by as many as 24, an impressive performance without star Caitlin Clark, who has only played 13 games this season and will not play in the playoffs that begin Sunday.

Odyssey Sims scored 15 points for the Fever, who set a franchise record for most wins in a season. Aliyah Boston had 12 points and eight rebounds, breaking her own club record for rebounds in a season with 361.

Jessica Shepherd, starting in place of Collier, scored 16 points for the Lynx (33-10), who play their last game at home Thursday against Golden State. They finished 2 of 20 on 3-pointers.