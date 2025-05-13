TORONTO - Entertainer Lilly Singh has joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s expansion franchise, the team announced Tuesday.

She’ll also serve as the basketball team’s chief hype officer, handling fan engagement.

Singh, from Scarborough, Ont., is a former YouTube star who went on to host a U.S. late-night talk show.

She is also co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

Singh joins tennis star Serena Williams, tech executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and sports investor Larry Tanenbaum in the Tempo ownership group.

The team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto starting in 2026, with games also planned across Canada.

