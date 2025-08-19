John Wall has officially called time on his basketball career.

The five-time All-Star announced his retirement on social media on Tuesday.

Wall, who turns 35 next month, had not played in the NBA since the 2022-2023 season. His later career was beset by knee injuries, appearing in only 147 games since 2017-2018 and missing two full seasons.

"Every jersey I've worn meant more than wins and stats," Wall said a in a video. "It represented something bigger.

Originally taken with the first overall selection of the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky by the Washington Wizards, Wall formed a formidable backcourt partnership with Bradley Beal.

After nine seasons with the Wizards, Wall appeared in 40 games for the Houston Rockets in 2020-2021 and finished his career with 34 games for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-2023.\

For his career, Wall averaged 18.7 points on .430 shooting, 8.9 assists and 4.2 boards over 34.9 minutes a night in 647 games.

The native of Raleigh, NC claimed the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest.