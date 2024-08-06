After an undefeated group stage, Canada takes on host nation France for a spot in the Olympic men's basketball semi-finals.

Canada is looking to medal for the first time in the sport since 1936, the year it was introduced at the Olympics.

Follow along for the latest updates.

Canada calls timeout

After a 5-0 to start the half, SGA missed a pair of free throws and France has hit two straight buckets to make it 65-55 with 6:20 left.

End of 3Q: France 61, Canada 50

After stopping the bleeding, France carries a 61-50 lead into the fourth.

It's an eight-point game

France has called time out with 3:44 left in the third as Canada has pulled within eight at 54-46.

Much better from Canada

It's 50-39 now with France getting into foul trouble with four in the third quarter.

And one for Dort

After some solid work on the defensive end, it's a hoop and the harm for Lu Dort. It's 48-34 with 8:10 to play.

Second half starts with a Brooks foul

The third quarter has begun the way the first half ended as Cordinier is good from three and it's 48-29.

End of 2Q: France 45, Canada 29

Canada has been dominated in every facet of the game and has so much work to do with 20 minutes left to play.

Canada getting dominated at the line

France is 18-for-24 from the line, while Canada is just 6-for-8. It's 42-29 with :30 to play.

Powell picks up third

Khem Birch is in as Powell sends Lessort to the line. It's 34-22 with 4:00 to play.

Back-to-back buckets for SGA

Gilgeous-Alexander has Canada within 10 at 30-20.

Canada already over foul limit

Any foul now will result in a trip to the line for France. It's 30-15 with 6:45 to play in the half.

Murray finally good from 3

Murray is 2-for-11 from 3 over the last two games, but he finally hits one today. It's 26-13.

Wemby picks up second foul

It's five fouls and not six for a foul out under FIBA rules.

End of 1Q: France 23, Canada 10

In many ways, that was not a good quarter of basketball for Canada.

Nightmare start for Canada

Not much else you can say. It's 21-8 with :56 left in the first quarter.

France goes small

Matthias Lessort is in for Wembanyama, allowing Canada the opportunity to go inside. Brooks misses the first layup attempt. It's 17-5 with 3:00 left in the first,

Murray checks in

Jamal Murray is in for Barrett as Fernandez turns to his bench for the first time.

Fernandez calls timeout

With just under five minutes to play in the first quarter, Canada is reeling, down 16-5, as Jordi Fernandez calls timeout.

Wemby bricks first FT attempt

Wembanyama goes 1-for-2 from the line after being fouled by Powell. It's 14-5 with 5:40 to play in the first.

Cordinier on fire

It's 13-5 for France after Isaia Cordinier hits back-to-back threes. He has 10.

Dort from 3

It's Dort who is good from long range for Canada's first triple. 7-5.

Canada cold from deep to start

Barrett and Dort miss Canada's first two three-point attempts. Canada trails 7-2 after two minutes.

We are underway

France and Canada are underway in Paris.

Canada sticks with same starters

Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett and Dwight Powell start for Canada.

France's starting lineup is in

No surprises from France.

France opens with a starting five of Frank Ntilikina, Isaia Cordinier, Nic Batum, Guerschon Yabusele and Victor Wembanyama