After back-to-back campaigns of top-five finishes for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder has played his way into pole position for MVP this season.

Follow his incredible run down the stretch for the league's top individual honour on TSN and TSN+ and check back regularly for broadcast updates.

 

SGA on TSN

 
Date Away Home Time (ET) TSN Network
Thursday, January 23, 2025 Mavericks Thunder 8pm TSN+
Sunday, January 26, 2025 Thunder Trail Blazers 6pm TSN2
Saturday, February 1, 2025 Kings Thunder 8pm TSN+
Monday, February 3, 2025 Bucks Thunder 8pm TSN1/4
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Suns Thunder 9:30pm TSN1/4
Sunday, February 23, 2025 Thunder Timberwolves 9:30pm TSN
Monday, February 24, 2025 Timberwolves Thunder 8pm TSN
Sunday, March 2, 2025 Thunder Spurs 7pm TSN
Monday, March 10, 2025 Nuggets Thunder 8pm TSN
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Thunder Celtics 7:30pm TSN
Sunday, March 16, 2025 Thunder Bucks 9pm TSN
Monday, March 31, 2025 Bulls Thunder 8pm TSN
Sunday, April 6, 2025 Lakers Thunder 3:30pm TSN
 

 

