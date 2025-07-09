The National Basketball Association has found its successor for Joe Dumars.

Weeks after the Detroit Pistons legend departed the league office to become head of basketball operations of the New Orleans Pelicans, former Phoenix Suns GM James Jones has slotted into his old role, Chris Haynes reports.

Jones, 44, had served as Suns GM from 2018 to the end of this past season when he was shifted into an advisory role. For his efforts, he was named the 2021 NBA Executive of the Year.

A product of Miami, Jones spent 14 seasons in the league as a player from 2003 to 2017, appearing in 709 games for the Indiana Pacers, Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jones won three NBA titles in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Dumars, 62, spent two decades in management following his retirement in 2000 with the Pistons and Sacramento Kings. Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, Dumars spent 2022 to 2025 as NBA executive vice-president and head of basketball operations.