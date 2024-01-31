Marc Gasol is retiring from basketball after a career that saw him play 13 seasons in the NBA and play a key role in bringing the Toronto Raptors their lone NBA title in 2019.

Gasol announced his retirement Wednesday via Spanish outlet Diario Sport. The Athletic's Shams Charania notes the Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire his No. 33 jersey.

The 39-year-old last appeared in the NBA during the 2020-21 season for the Los Angeles Lakers and played last season in Spain.

The younger brother of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Pau Gasol, Marc spent the first 11 seasons of his career in the Memphis before a 2019 trade sent him to the Raptors. Gasol played 26 games down the stretch of the season with the Raps and helped them defeat the Golden State Warriors in six games during the NBA Finals later that spring.

Gasol played the 2019-20 season with the Raptors as well before joining the Lakers on a one-year deal to finish his NBA career.

The Barcelona native is a three-time NBA All-Star and won Defensive Player of the Year while with the Grizzlies in 2013. Gasol averaged 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 891 regular season games.