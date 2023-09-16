Former Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka is joining Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga, it was announced Saturday.

Ibaka joins the German Cup winners roughly two weeks before their start of the season.

The 33-year-old played in 16 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 11.6 minutes a night. He split the 2021-22 season between the Los Angeles Clippers and Bucks, playing sparingly and appearing in a total of 54 games.

Ibaka joined the Raptors in 2017 via a trade with the Orlando Magic and played a key role during the franchise's first and only NBA title in 2019. Ibaka played in 74 regular season games that season, averaging 15.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds during the Finals as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

A native of Brazzaville, Congo, Ibaka began his career in 2009 with the Oklahoma City Thunder and played a total of 14 NBA seasons.