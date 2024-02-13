Thaddeus Young is headed to the desert.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the former Toronto Raptors forward is finalizing a deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Young, 35, was traded by the Raptors along with guard Dennis Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets at last week's trade deadline and was subsequently waived by the Nets, a team for whom he previously played one-plus season.

In his third season with the Raptors, the New Orleans native appeared in 23 games and averaged 15.2 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech, Young is in his 17th NBA seasons.

For his career in 1,162 games with the Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, Young has averaged 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists a night over 28.3 minutes played.