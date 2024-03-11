NBA veteran and former Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. announced his retirement on Monday.

"For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself,…

Porter, 30, played the last two seasons in Toronto before being traded along with guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Utah Jazz for forwards Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji on Feb. 8.

The 6-foot-8 forward never played a game with the Jazz, who waived him on Monday.

Porter failed to secure a buyout from the Jazz prior to March 1, which made him ineligible to join an NBA team's playoff roster.

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Porter said in a statement. “That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

Drafted third overall by the Washington Wizards in 2013, Porter averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 527 career games split between the Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, and Raptors.

Porter was a key factor in the Warriors NBA championship run in 2022, where he averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 19 playoff games.