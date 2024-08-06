Rudy Gobert played less than four minutes in France's 82-73 win over Canada on Tuesday and now we know why.

The Minnesota Timberwolves centre says he underwent surgery on his left ring finger on Monday.

Gobert, 32, told reporters after the quarter-finals victory that he was thankful to have played at all.

A native of Saint-Quentin, Gobert had a single rebound during his time on the floor.

Through four games, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 4.5 points on .727 shooting with 5.0 boards and 1.0 assist over 15.8 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 27th overall selection of the 2013 NBA Draft, Gobert is set to embark on his 12th NBA season and third with the T-Wolves having spent the first nine years of his career with the Utah Jazz.