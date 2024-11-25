The NBA has fined Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet $50,000 for "for confronting and directing profane language toward the officiating staff" when he was ejected from Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

VanVleet will not be suspended for the incident.

With Portland ahead 103-98 in the dying seconds, VanVleet picked up an away from the play foul and lost it on officials following the call, nearly jamming his finger into the face of official John Conley as he walked off the court.

VanVleet's frustration appeared to stem from a play in an earlier sequence where he felt he was fouled on a three-point attempt. The NBA's last two minutes report acknowledged VanVleet should have been given three shots on the play. The Rockets went on to lose 104-98.

The former Toronto Raptor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 assists this season on .394 shooting from the field and .305 from beyond the arc.

Houston begins play Monday at 12-6, good for third in the Western Conference.