Veteran forward Garrett Temple has agreed to return to the Toronto Raptors on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Temple, 38, played 27 games with the Raptors last season, where he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, primarily off the bench.

Since Temple debuted in 2010 with the Houston Rockets, the LSU product has spent time with 12 different franchises.

His longest stay was with the Washington Wizards from 2012-16.

In 743 career NBA games, the Baton Rouge, Louis. native has 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.