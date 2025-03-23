SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks shook off a sluggish start to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-108 on Saturday night.

Kyle Kuzma added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who trailed 25-17 after one quarter and were down by 14 early in the third. Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 and Taurean Prince added 11.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points for Sacramento, which has lost six of eight. Keon Ellis added 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Both teams played short-handed. The Bucks were without Damian Lillard (right calf) for a second consecutive game, while the Kings continued to be without injured center Domantas Sabonis (right ankle) and point guard Malik Monk (illness).

Takeaways

Bucks: After a sluggish first half, Milwaukee found a nice rhythm in the second to sweep the season series.

Kings: This was another gut-punch to Sacramento, which was still reeling from its loss to Chicago two nights earlier.

Key moment

The Kings shot three consecutive airballs and missed two free throws in the final minute.

Key stat

The Bucks had only one player — Antetokounmpo — reach double figures scoring in the first half. They finished with six overall.

Up next

The Bucks go to Phoenix to face the Suns on Monday. The Kings host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba