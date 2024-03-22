Gilgeous-Alexander 'humbled' by impressive year he's having for Canada and Thunder

TORONTO — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he's humbled by the year he's having.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is considered a leading to contender for the NBA's most-valuable player award.

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up some of the best numbers in the league this season for the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

The Hamilton native also won two awards as Canada's best athlete in 2023, receiving the award this morning.

He is in Toronto as Oklahoma City visits the Raptors tonight.

Gilgeous-Alexander says he hopes to carry this momentum into this summer's Paris Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.