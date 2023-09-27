The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran forward Rudy Gay, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Rudy Gay has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Gay will compete for team’s open roster spot in camp. This will be his 18th NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Gay, 37, is entering his 18th season in the NBA. He appeared in 56 games for the Utah Jazz last season, his second with the team, and averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game off the bench.

Originally drafted with the eighth overall selection in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Gay joins his sixth NBA team after having spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and the Jazz. He was traded from the Rockets to the Grizzlies with Stromile Swift in exchange for Shane Battier before ever appearing in an NBA game.

Gay will have a chance to compete for the Warriors' final roster spot in camp.

In 1,120 career NBA games, Gay has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He was a member of the 2006-07 All-Rookie team.