Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died at the age of 46.

Milojevic had been hospitalized in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night and was in critical condition after incurring a heart attack at a team dinner.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing," the team said in a statement. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa."

A native of Belgrade, Milojevic joined the Warriors coaching staff in 2021 and won an NBA title with the team in 2022.

A power forward in his playing days, Milojevic had a 16-year pro career in Europe with stints in Spain, Turkey and his native Serbia.

He won a EuroBasket gold medal in 2001 representing Serbia on a team that also included NBA legend Peja Stojakovic.

The game on Tuesday night between the Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed.