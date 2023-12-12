Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns after being called for a Flagrant 2 foul on Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic.

While battling for position along the sideline, Green spun around and hit Nurkic hard in the side of the head with his right arm, sending the Suns' centre to the ground in obvious pain. The play was whistled for a foul and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notes, Green will await a review from the league office and possibly another suspension.

The NBA suspended the 33-year-old for five games in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert in a headlock and dragging him across the court during an altercation that originally started between teammate Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels.

Green is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 14 games so far this season, his 12th in Golden State.