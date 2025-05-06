Draymond Green didn't pull any punches when it came to what he thinks of Dillon Brooks.

The Golden State Warriors forward addressed the Houston Rockets agitator from Mississauga, Ont. on the latest edition of his The Draymond Green Show alongside former Warriors star Baron Davis.

Green took umbrage with the fact that Brooks didn't offer any congratulations to the Warriors following the team's 103-89 Game 7 victory on Sunday night.

"Dillon Brooks ran off the court," Green told Davis. "So when I say you see what guys [are] made of, like he ran off the court. Ain't shake nobody up."

The four-time All-Star wondered why Brooks would talk a big game, but then hide from his comeuppance with the series loss.

"If you're gonna be on that type of time, wear shades at the press conference, you're gonna be talking, you're gonna be Mr. Big Bad Wolf, don't lose and then not face the music," Green said. "Don't be that guy because, again, you lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment. I had a moment with Dillon Brooks back when he was in Memphis and I said, 'The dynasty starts after you' and the reason I said it was because of things like that."

Green went on to say that because of Brooks's example, third-year player Tari Eason also left the court without acknowledging the Warriors. Green says he met Eason in the hallway before he left the arena and dapped him up.

"That's who Dillon Brooks is," Green continued. "Please understand, you're a sucka, man. But Tari Eason, he not."

Green had a warning for Eason and other young players.

"Don't be like that," Green said. "When guys lose respect for you in this league, it don't matter and it's gonna catch you in the end. Dillon Brooks couldn't come through in this series in large part because nobody on the court respects you."

The Warriors, seeking a fifth NBA Championship in 11 seasons, open their second-round series on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves in