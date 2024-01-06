Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA following his suspension for striking Phoenix Suns centre Jusuf Nurkic on Dec .12, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced on Saturday.

Green's indefinite suspension began on Dec. 14 and resulted in him missing 12 games.

"Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players," the NBA release stated. "He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season."

The Warriors went 7-5 without Green in the lineup.

The 33-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $100 million contract. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 15 games prior to the suspension.

This was the second suspension of the season for Green, after he missed five games in November for choking Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert during an on-court skirmish on Nov. 14.