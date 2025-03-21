The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that an MRI on Stephen Curry came back free of structural damage.

Curry, 37, left Thursday night's 117-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter after taking a hard fall. He was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion.

The 11-time All-Star will not travel with the team for Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks and he will be reevaluated on Monday.

With a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter in Thursday night's game, Curry drove the lane for a layup that was contested by the Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo. The two collided with Curry landing directly on his back. He walked to the locker room under his own power, but did not return. Curry finished the game with 17 points in 25 minutes.

A native of Akron, OH, Curry is in his 16th season out of Davidson.

In 60 games this season, he is averaging 24.2 points on .447 shooting, 6.0 assists and 3.8 boards over 32.2 minutes a night.

At 41-29, the Warriors sit sixth in the Western Conference.