SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic's 20th triple-double of the season to beat Dallas 104-100 on Tuesday night, snapping the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak.

Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer at 33.9 points per game, finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. His 20 triple-doubles trail only Domantas Sabonis (26) and Nikola Jokic (23). Doncic also recorded his 48th 30-point game of the season, second only to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (50).

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 102-100 with 15 seconds remaining, but the Warriors were able to close out the game with late free throws from Klay Thompson.

Six Warriors scored in double digits on a night when Stephen Curry shot just 5 for 18 from the floor. Thompson and Chris Paul each had 14 points, Curry scored 13 and Moses Moody had 12.

Draymond Green made two huge plays down the stretch for the Warriors, blocking Daniel Gafford with 1:30 remaining, before giving Golden State an eight-point lead with a layup on the next possession. He had 11 points.

The Warriors led by 11 points with 7:28 remaining, but the Mavericks tied it at 92 with 4:28 left.

Dallas (45-30) remained fifth in the Western Conference. The Warriors (41-34) are still No. 10 in the West, three games ahead of the Houston Rockets (38-37).

The Mavericks started out the game with a 9-0 run but the Warriors finished the first quarter with a 28-27 lead. Curry led a 14-0 run by Golden State in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 13-point lead, but the Mavericks scored the final 13 points of the period to tie the game at 49 at halftime.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (knee) missed his fourth consecutive game, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga is expected to play Thursday at Houston.

Before the game, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd announced that rookie center Dereck Lively II could miss up to two weeks while he recovers from right knee soreness. Lively was injured during Sunday’s game against the Rockets.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Warriors: At Houston Rockets on Thursday night.