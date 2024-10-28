Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sustained a left peroneal strain in Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and will be re-evaluated on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The veteran will miss at least the next two games, a home-and-home series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Curry played 27 minutes before exiting, scoring 18 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. He left in the forth quarter of Sunday's contest after twisting his left ankle while setting a screen on Nicolas Batum

“He’s doing OK. He said it was, I think he used the word mild or moderate," head coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s obviously sprained the ankle many times before so he doesn’t think it’s too bad, but obviously it’s a concern.”

The 36-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in three games this season.

The Warriors are 2-1 this season.