Buddy Hield is on his way to San Francisco.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Golden State Warriors are acquiring the 31-year-old swingman in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hield will bring with him a career .400 shooting percentage from three and help offset the loss of Klay Thompson.

A native of Freeport, Bahamas, Hield split last season between the Sixers and Indiana Pacers, appearing in a combined 84 games. He averaged 12.1 points on .436 shooting, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists over 25.7 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma, Hield has appeared in 632 games over eight seasons with the Sixers, Pacers, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.