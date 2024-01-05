PHOENIX (AP) — Grayson Allen made a career-high nine 3-pointers to tie the Phoenix record and scored 31 points, Bradley Beal added 25 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Miami Heat 113-97 on Friday night.

The Suns have won five of their last six games. Miami has dropped three of four.

Allen was sensational in the first half, scoring 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from long range. The sixth-year player was acquired in an offseason trade, came into the game averaging a career-high 13 points. He was 9 of 14 on 3s and 11 of 19 overall from the field.

Phoenix extended its lead to 94-75 heading into the fourth quarter and kept a double-digit advantage the rest of the night. Beal shot 11 of 18 from the field and added eight rebounds and nine assists. Devin Booker had 20 points and 10 assists.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Love added 20 points. Tyler Herro had a tough night, shooting just 4 of 17. The Heat shot just 41% from the field.

The Suns played without Kevin Durant, who missed his third straight game because if tightness in his right hamstring. Miami’s Jimmy Butler (foot) was also out for the sixth time in seven games.

Allen's big scoring night helped the Suns push ahead 62-55 by halftime. Booker scored 16 points and Beal added 13 in the half.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Houston on Monday night.

Suns: Host Memphis on Sunday.

