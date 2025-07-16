The Bradley Beal era with the Phoenix Suns is at an end.

Agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN's Shams Charania the team has agreed to a buyout with the three-time All-Star and, once he clears waivers, Beal will sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The deal comes with a player option.

Beal, 32, had one year and a player option remaining on a five-year, $251 million deal signed with the Washington Wizards.

A native of St. Louis, Beal spent the past two seasons with the Suns with his last several campaigns riddled by injury. Since appearing in all 82 games in back-to-back seasons in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, Beal has only played in as many as 60 games once over the past six seasons.

He appeared in 53 games a season ago, averaging 17.0 points on .497 shooting with 3.7 assists and 3.3 boards over 32.1 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the third overall selection of the 2012 NBA Draft out of Florida, Beal spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Wizards where he was named to All-Star teams in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

In 801 career games, Beal has averaged 21.5 points on .464 shooting, 4.3 assists and 4.1 boards over 34.4 minutes a night.