Haliburton strikes again as Pacers storm back to stun Thunder in NBA Finals opener

The Indiana Pacers looked down and out, before staging a fourth-quarter comeback to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton hit the game winner with less than a second left on the clock to help the Pacers take the 1-0 series lead.

The Pacers trailed by 12 points at the half and nine heading into the final quarter, before mounting their comeback to steal the opener on the road.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Thunder, who will host Game 2 of the best-of-seven championship series on Sunday.

Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the victory, and Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points.

Aurora, Ont.'s Andrew Nembhard was also key in the win, scoring 14 points with four rebounds and six assists.