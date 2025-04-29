Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki are reuniting.

Marc Stein reports the Victoria, BC-raised Hall of Famer is set to rejoin his Dallas Mavericks teammate as part of Amazon Prime's NBA coverage next season.

Nowitzki and Los Angeles Clippers great Blake Griffin were named analysts for Prime's debut season back in January. Taylor Rooks, who is part of Prime's Thursday Night Football team, will also be a part of coverage. The streaming giant is set to begin an 11-year, $20 billion deal with the league next fall.

Nash, 51, appeared in 1,217 contests over 18 NBA seasons from 1996 to 2014 with the Phoenix Suns, Mavs and Los Angeles Lakers.

An eight-time All-Star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Nash averaged 14.3 points on .490 shooting, 8.5 assists and 3.0 boards over 31.3 minutes a night for his career. He was inducted into Springfield in 2018.

Following his retirement, Nash spent parts of three seasons as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to 2022 and spent seven seasons as the general manager of Canada Basketball from 2012 to 2019.

As a broadcaster, Nash served on TNT Sports' Champions League panel and was recently announced as the new co-host of LeBron James' Mind the Game podcast, taking over from JJ Redick who left to become Lakers head coach.