HAMILTON - He's an NBA superstar and champion, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has never forgotten his roots.

Gilgeous-Alexander received the key to the city of Hamilton from Mayor Andrea Horwath at a public rally Thursday at Hamilton Stadium.

Horwath also announced the 27-year-old basketball star will also have a street named after him after capping an epic 2024-25 season by leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling seven-game league championship victory over the Indiana Pacers.

"Growing up as I travelled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from," Gilgeous-Alexander told a raucous gathering in the north end zone after hoisting the NBA championship trophy over his head. "I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

"Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario, Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn't shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me."

Gilgeous-Alexander was slated to return to Hamilton Stadium on Thursday night to be honoured during the CFL game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the B.C. Lions.

Looking over thousands of people — including many youngsters and children donning Gilgeous-Alexander's No. 2 jersey — hit the NBA star hard. Gilgeous-Alexander stepped on to the stage wearing a Ticats short with the No. 2.

"Early on, I had my shades on so you couldn't see me tearing up a little bit but it was very special," he said. "I've been on that field in various amount of ways growing up and for me to be on it in that fashion was special.

"A full circle moment. All of it kind of feels like that when I come back home. Not a lot of people know about this city but the support I feel no matter where I am in the world is special and I'm appreciative of that at all times."

Rowan Barrett, the executive vice-president and general manager of Canada's national men's team, also spoke of Gilgeous-Alexander at the rally. And Ron Foxcroft, a longtime basketball official and chairman/CEO of Fluke Transportation & Warehousing, presented Gilgeous-Alexander with a gold basketball.

This past season was one to remember for six-foot-six, 195-pound Gilgeous-Alexander. In addition to leading the Thunder to its first NBA title, he was named the Finals MVP and regular season MVP while winning the league scoring title.

He became just the fourth player to accomplish that feat in one season, joining Hall of Famers Shaquille O' Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan.

"It's a very proud day for Hamilton," Horwath said. "We're all very proud of Shai and we stand in awe of his achievements.

"I think we're all on Cloud 9 here in the Hammer today. What it means for Hamilton is, I think, something we all know, which is we have a lot of greatness in this city."

After the season, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, US$285-million extension with the Thunder. That makes him the highest-paid player in the NBA on an annual salary basis.

Gilgeous-Alexander also signed multi-year extension with Converse that makes him the creative director of Converse Basketball. The deal, reportedly worth $15 million annually, came after O'Neal pursued the Canadian to sign with Reebok.

O'Neal is currently the president of Reebok Basketball, a role he assumed 2023.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also the cover athlete of NBA 2K26. Heady stuff for a player who didn't make his high school basketball team in the ninth grade.

"Everyone says your hard work pays off and sometimes it doesn't pay off in the way you want it to," he said. "You don't always get what you want and what you dream for.

"And for that kid that didn't even make that team to get to this moment and get what he kind of dreamt for and worked for, it's special and not taken for granted. It's a blessing and I just try to soak up all of the moments."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.